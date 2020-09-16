Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Vikas Multicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2020.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Vikas Multicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2020.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd tumbled 8.93% to Rs 25.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 82 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1506 shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 20.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd lost 6.32% to Rs 21.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3812 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd shed 5.06% to Rs 262.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16731 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Multicorp Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 11.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)