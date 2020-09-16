ITD Cementation India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

WABCO India Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Blue Star Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2020.

ITD Cementation India Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 52.6 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

WABCO India Ltd crashed 5.16% to Rs 6159. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 630 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 4.71% to Rs 14.78. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd fell 4.35% to Rs 1938.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4263 shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd pared 4.31% to Rs 669.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20651 shares in the past one month.

