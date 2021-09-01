Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2614.55, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.01% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 57.44% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2614.55, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17117.95. The Sensex is at 57506.85, down 0.08%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 5.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18070.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2622.95, up 0.3% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 93.01% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 57.44% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 197.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

