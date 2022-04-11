ICICI Bank Ltd soars 1.22%, Gains for third straight session

-
-
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 763.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% gain in NIFTY and a 22.82% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 763.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17717.7. The Sensex is at 59134.13, down 0.53%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 9.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37752.05, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.74 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 763.4, up 0.69% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 41.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% gain in NIFTY and a 22.82% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 25.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.
