Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2022.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 4522.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 91868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20741 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 140.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6919 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 238.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1600 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd spurt 16.04% to Rs 100.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd added 13.02% to Rs 892.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 559 shares in the past one month.

