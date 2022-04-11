Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores approves signing of PPA with Renew
Outcome of board meeting of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
Sandur Manganese hits the roof as board OKs rights issue
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit rises 342.25% in the September 2021 quarter
Barometers edge lower; Asian markets mostly decline
-
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2022.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, Remsons Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2022.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 4522.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 91868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20741 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 140.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6919 shares in the past one month.
Remsons Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 238.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1600 shares in the past one month.
Asian Granito India Ltd spurt 16.04% to Rs 100.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd added 13.02% to Rs 892.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 559 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU