CONCOR throughput rises to 1.06 mn TEUs in Q4 FY22

Container Corporation of India's physical volumes handled in Q4 FY22 stood at 10,68,721 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 0.92% as compared with the same period last year.
The company had handled physical volumes of 10,58,931 TEUs in Q4 FY21.
While the export-import (EXIM) throughput declined 2.99% to 8,32,863 TEUs, the domestic (DOM) throughput jumped 17.70% to 2,35,858 TEUs in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The company's total throughput has increased by 11.79% to 40,72,925 TEUs in FY22 from 36,43,330 TEUs recorded in FY21.
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in transportation of containers (rail and road), and handling of containers. The firm is also engaged in the operation of logistics facilities, including dry ports, container freight stations and private freight terminals.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.59% to Rs 283.39 crore on a 9.68% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,938.03 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 706.05 on the BSE.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 14.89% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.47% during the same period.
