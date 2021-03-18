GFL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2021.

GFL Ltd surged 14.99% to Rs 96.65 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9248 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd soared 12.13% to Rs 552.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17633 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd spiked 8.04% to Rs 652.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27041 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd spurt 7.59% to Rs 342.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd exploded 7.10% to Rs 4300.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5089 shares in the past one month.

