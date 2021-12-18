ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via bond issue

ICICI Bank said that it has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

The allotment date for the same is 17 December 2021. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date being 17 December 2031).

The bonds carry a coupon of 6.96% p.a. payable annually and were issued at par. The bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.

The bonds are rated "CARE AAA; Stable by Credit Analysis & Research and "[ICRA]AAA; Stable by ICRA.

While approving Q4 FY21 financial results in April 2021, the board of the private lender had also approved fund raising by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of Rs 20,000 crore by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto $1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year.

ICICI Bank is the second largest private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 5,277 branches and 14,045 ATMs as of 30 September 2021.

The private sector lender reported a 29.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,510.95 crore on a 10% rise in total income to Rs 26,030 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.77% to end at Rs 728.20 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)