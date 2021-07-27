GTL Infrastructure allots 11.46 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

GTL Infrastructure has allotted 11,46,69,990 equity shares consequent to conversion of 17,429 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 17.429 million and 175 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 0.175 million at a conversion price of Rs. 10 per share.

Post the above conversions, outstanding Series B1 and B3 Bonds are US$ 33.919 million and US$ 12.636 million respectively as on 27 July 2021.

