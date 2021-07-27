GTL Infrastructure allots 11.46 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

-
GTL Infrastructure has allotted 11,46,69,990 equity shares consequent to conversion of 17,429 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B1 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 17.429 million and 175 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Bonds (Series B3 Bonds) aggregating to US$ 0.175 million at a conversion price of Rs. 10 per share.
Post the above conversions, outstanding Series B1 and B3 Bonds are US$ 33.919 million and US$ 12.636 million respectively as on 27 July 2021.
