ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 12.91% in last one year as compared to a 3.8% rally in NIFTY and a 4.8% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1117, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17932.35. The Sensex is at 60952.13, down 0.6%.ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 6.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18587.8, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1116.45, down 0.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

