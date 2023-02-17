New Delhi Television Ltd rises for third consecutive session

New Delhi Television Ltd is quoting at Rs 217.2, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.92% slide in NIFTY and a 14.92% slide in the Nifty IT index.

New Delhi Television Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 217.2, up 4.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17952.7. The Sensex is at 61063.74, down 0.42%. New Delhi Television Ltd has slipped around 27.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which New Delhi Television Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1844.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

