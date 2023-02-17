Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 2.48%, up for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 61.9, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.92% drop in NIFTY and a 14.92% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.9, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17952.7. The Sensex is at 61063.74, down 0.42%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has dropped around 1.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1844.2, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

