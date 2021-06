IDBI Bank receives affirmation in LT issuer default ratings

From Fitch

IDBI Bank announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with a 'Negative' outlook, and Viability Rating at 'ccc+'. Concurrently, Fitch is also withdrawing all ratings on IDBI Bank.

It may be mentioned that the MTN Bonds rated by Fitch were fully repaid on 30 November 2020, the Bank had terminated the rating engagements/ agreement with Fitch for various issues made under the MTN Bond Programme on 21 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)