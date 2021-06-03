LTTS achieves 'Advanced Partner' status within the PTC Partner Network program

L&T Technology Services announced that it has achieved 'Advanced Partner' status within the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network program for demonstrating excellence in product lifecycle management (PLM).

LTTS is the first engineering and technology company in the APAC region to receive this recognition.

LTTS achieved Advanced Partner status by exhibiting elite levels of technical and business competency with the Windchill platform for product lifecycle management, along with high customer satisfaction metrics and positive customer references.

