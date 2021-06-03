Satin Creditcare Network facilitates UPI AutoPay for its customers

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) announced that the company has made loan EMI payments more seamless for its customers by introducing UPI AutoPay.

SCNL is the first player in the micro finance segment to go live on this unique functionality. This will also be the first time that customers can pay their loan EMIs via UPI platform.

HSBC India is a banking partner to Satin Creditcare.

By associating with Satin Creditcare, HSBC India has become the only international bank as part of the UPI AutoPay platform. This strategic alliance between Satin Creditcare, HSBC and NPCI would ensure borrowers get a unique, hassle-free and effective loan repayment experience.

