IDFC First Bank announces cessation of Govt. Nominee Director

With effect from 25 March 2021

IDFC First Bank announced that the Bank has received a communication dated 25 March 2021 from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance of Government of India (GoI), mentioning that at present GoI has one seat on the Board of IDFC FIRST Bank. It is further mentioned that since the GoI has been minority shareholder in Bank and is not involved in day to day operation of the Bank, it has been decided to withdraw its Board representation from the Board of the Bank.

Pursuant to the aforesaid, the Board of the Bank vide its Circular Resolution dated 25 March 2021, has noted the cessation of Dr. Sanjay Kumar (DIN 08764419) as the Government Nominee Director on the Board of Bank with effect from close of business hours on 25 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)