Prestige Estates acquires 50% stake in JV partnership with DB Realty

To undertake commercial development in Worli, Mumbai

Prestige Estates Projects through its subsidiary Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures has invested through capital account contribution in Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP on 24 March 2021 as a new partner in the LLP with equal share of profit and losses with DB Realty subject to terms and conditions as contained in the Supplemental Agreement dated 24 March 2021.

The LLP will develop in the Mahalakshmi, Worli Mumbai commercial development of approximately 2.6 million sq. ft. comprising of two office towers and support retail apart from the rehab tower.

