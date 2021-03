Arvind Fashions allots 1.48 cr party paid up rights equity shares

On 25 March 2021

Arvind Fashions has approved the allotment of 1,48,01,776 partly paid up rights equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each (Rs 2 paid up) at a price of Rs 135 per rights equity share including premium of Rs 131 per rights equity share of which Rs 70 per rights equity share including premium of Rs 68 per rights share has been paid up on application and balance shall be payable on first and final call.

Consequent to t he said allotment, the paid up equity shares capital of the Company shall be as follows:

Equity Shares of Rs 4 each fully paid up - 9,86,85,711

Equity Shares of Rs 4 each (Rs 2 paid up) - 1,48,01,776

