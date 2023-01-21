IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 112.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 33.48% to Rs 5911.89 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 112.47% to Rs 616.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 290.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 33.48% to Rs 5911.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4429.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5911.894429.1638.9133.21826.68391.27826.68391.27616.61290.21

