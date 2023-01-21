IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 112.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 33.48% to Rs 5911.89 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 112.47% to Rs 616.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 290.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 33.48% to Rs 5911.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4429.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5911.894429.16 33 OPM %38.9133.21 -PBDT826.68391.27 111 PBT826.68391.27 111 NP616.61290.21 112
