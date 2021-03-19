IDFC First Bank Ltd down around 1.5%

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.5, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 183.98% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 65.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.5, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 4.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33856.8, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 442.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 465.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 84.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

