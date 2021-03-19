ITC rises 7.5% in five sessions

ITC rose 1.56% to Rs 220.80, extending gains for fifth consecutive day.
The stock has added 7.58% in five sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 205.25 recorded on 12 March 2021.
ITC on Wednesday (17 March 2021) informed the stock exchanges that news with regard to a potential demerger of the company is "speculative in nature".
"If and when there is any material development with respect to the affairs of the company, the stock exchanges are kept advised, the company said in clarification issued to the bourses.
ITC operates through four segments: FMCG; hotels; paperboards, paper and packaging; and agri business. ITC is the market leader in cigarettes in India.
The company's net profit declined 11.4% to Rs 3587.20 crore on 1.5% increase in net sales to Rs 13,005.88 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
