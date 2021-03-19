ITC Ltd spurts 2.46%, gains for five straight sessions

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 223, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.07% in last one year as compared to a 66.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 223, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 14542.85. The Sensex is at 49290.92, up 0.15%. ITC Ltd has risen around 7.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33222.6, up 1.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 773.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 345.6 lakh shares in last one month.

ITC Ltd is up 27.07% in last one year as compared to a 66.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 20.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

