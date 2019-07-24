IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 3.46% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 3.46% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 11.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29128.1, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

