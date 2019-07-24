Reliance Infrastructure Ltd soars 3.37%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.95, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 88.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% gain in NIFTY and a 5.71% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.95, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 11256.1. The Sensex is at 37787.12, down 0.52%. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has dropped around 11.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15456.65, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 199.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 347.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 46, up 3.6% on the day. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is down 88.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% gain in NIFTY and a 5.71% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

