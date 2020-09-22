IDFC First Bank Ltd extends losses

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 29.25, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.45% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% slide in NIFTY and a 30.35% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.25, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 11194.75. The Sensex is at 37907.81, down 0.33%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has eased around 9.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21366.8, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 350.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 433.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

