IEX electricity volume up 54% YoY to 9,477 MU in Nov 2021

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday announced that it traded 9,477 MU electricity volume and achieved 54% year on year growth in November 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's traded volume rose 3.4% in November 2021 from 9,165 MU traded in October 2021. Out of the total traded volume, 6,333 MU came in the Conventional Power Market, 457 MU from the Green Power Market and 2,687 MU in the Certificate Market comprising ESCerts and REC.

The Day-ahead Market achieved 4719 MU volume in November 2021 seeing a 3% YoY decline. The average monthly price at Rs 3.1 per unit saw a significant 62% month on month price reduction mainly due to increased liquidity on the supply-side.

The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 302.7 MU during the month and recorded 23.4% YoY growth. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 1311 MU volume seeing a significant 47% YoY growth. The average monthly price was at Rs 3.48 per unit.

The Green Market at IEX comprising of both the day-ahead and term-ahead contracts achieved a cumulative volume of 457 MU during the month. The Green Day-ahead Market achieved 149.46 MU volume during November 2021 while Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 307 MU volume with a significant 94% YoY growth. The market saw participation from 29 participants including participation from the key distribution utilities from states such as West Bengal, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab.

In line with regulatory developments as well as the CERC Order dated 18 November 2021, IEX resumed trading in the REC market on Wednesday, 24 November 21 after a gap of almost 16 months. The market traded 2444.35 MU in terms of total volume. The company said it received a great response with participation from over 800 participants.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 75.34% to Rs 77.73 crore on 55.64% increase in net sales to Rs 110.38 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of IEX were trading 0.33% lower at Rs 254.80 on BSE.

