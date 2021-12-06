IEX electricity volume up 54% YoY to 9,477 MU in Nov 2021

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday announced that it traded 9,477 MU electricity volume and achieved 54% year on year growth in November 2021.On a sequential basis, the company's traded volume rose 3.4% in November 2021 from 9,165 MU traded in October 2021. Out of the total traded volume, 6,333 MU came in the Conventional Power Market, 457 MU from the Green Power Market and 2,687 MU in the Certificate Market comprising ESCerts and REC.
The Day-ahead Market achieved 4719 MU volume in November 2021 seeing a 3% YoY decline. The average monthly price at Rs 3.1 per unit saw a significant 62% month on month price reduction mainly due to increased liquidity on the supply-side.
The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 302.7 MU during the month and recorded 23.4% YoY growth. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 1311 MU volume seeing a significant 47% YoY growth. The average monthly price was at Rs 3.48 per unit.
The Green Market at IEX comprising of both the day-ahead and term-ahead contracts achieved a cumulative volume of 457 MU during the month. The Green Day-ahead Market achieved 149.46 MU volume during November 2021 while Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 307 MU volume with a significant 94% YoY growth. The market saw participation from 29 participants including participation from the key distribution utilities from states such as West Bengal, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab.
In line with regulatory developments as well as the CERC Order dated 18 November 2021, IEX resumed trading in the REC market on Wednesday, 24 November 21 after a gap of almost 16 months. The market traded 2444.35 MU in terms of total volume. The company said it received a great response with participation from over 800 participants.
IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 75.34% to Rs 77.73 crore on 55.64% increase in net sales to Rs 110.38 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of IEX were trading 0.33% lower at Rs 254.80 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU