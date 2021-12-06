Healthcare shares dip

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 255.84 points or 1.02% at 24895.16 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 5%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 4.76%),Syngene International Ltd (down 4.62%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.59%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 3.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.2%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.58%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 2.42%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.4%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.34%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 11.88%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 10.19%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 5.79%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 500 or 0.87% at 57196.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.25 points or 0.87% at 17047.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.93 points or 0.31% at 28333.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.34 points or 0.4% at 8737.44.

On BSE,1644 shares were trading in green, 1708 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

