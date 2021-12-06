Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 18.44 points or 1% at 1818.79 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.8%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.28%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.9%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.47%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.77%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 18.78%), HFCL Ltd (up 9.96%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.75%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 500 or 0.87% at 57196.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.25 points or 0.87% at 17047.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.93 points or 0.31% at 28333.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.34 points or 0.4% at 8737.44.

On BSE,1644 shares were trading in green, 1708 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

