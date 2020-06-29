IIFL Finance update on ratings action from CRISIL

IIFL Finance announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating i.e. CRISIL AA with change in outlook for IIFL Finance (IIFL) and its material subsidiary i.e.

IIFL Home Finance.

Further, CRISIL has also reaffirmed the rating i.e. CRISIL A+ with change in outlook for Samasta Microfinance (Samasta), another material subsidiary of the Company.

