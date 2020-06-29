JUST IN
Business Standard

IIFL Finance update on ratings action from CRISIL

Capital Market 

IIFL Finance announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating i.e. CRISIL AA with change in outlook for IIFL Finance (IIFL) and its material subsidiary i.e.

IIFL Home Finance.

Further, CRISIL has also reaffirmed the rating i.e. CRISIL A+ with change in outlook for Samasta Microfinance (Samasta), another material subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 09:19 IST

