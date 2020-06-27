JUST IN
The Ramco Cements invests Rs 2.5 cr in rights issue of Lynks Logistics

Hikes stake in Lynks Logistics to 46.42%

The Ramco Cements has invested Rs.2.50 crore in the capital of Lynks Logistics by way of subscribing to 2.50 crore equity shares of Rs.1/- each, through their Rights Issue. Consequent to the investment, the total shareholding of the Company in Lynks Logistics is 42,50,00,000 shares of face value of Rs.1/- each constituting 46.42% of its paid up share capital.

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 12:42 IST

