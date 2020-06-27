Shriram Transport Finance Company receives revision in credit ratings from S&P

Shriram Transport Finance Company announced the change in the Company's Rating and Senior secured notes by S&P Global Ratings.

The S&P Global Ratings actions are as follows:

Issuer Credit Rating - BB-/Watch Neg/B (Revised from BB/Negative/B) Senior Secured Notes - BB-/Watch Neg (Revised from BB)

