Shriram Transport Finance Company receives revision in credit ratings from S&P

Shriram Transport Finance Company announced the change in the Company's Rating and Senior secured notes by S&P Global Ratings.

The S&P Global Ratings actions are as follows:

Issuer Credit Rating - BB-/Watch Neg/B (Revised from BB/Negative/B) Senior Secured Notes - BB-/Watch Neg (Revised from BB)

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 12:02 IST

