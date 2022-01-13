IIP Grows By 1.4% On Year In November 2021

India's factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 1.4% in November 2021. For the month of November 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2021 stand at 111.9, 129.6 and 147.9 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.5 for Primary Goods, 81.2 for Capital Goods, 141.8 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 106.7 and 150.3 respectively for the month November 2021.

