Ikab Securities hits the roof on appointing Madhusudan Kela as MD

-
ALSO READ
IKAB Securities & Investment standalone net profit rises 24.39% in the September 2021 quarter
IKAB Securities & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Spandana Sphoorty Financial appoints Shalabh Saxena as new MD, CEO
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja steps down
RBL Bank gains on extention of credit card partnership with Bajaj Finance
-
Ikab Securities & Investment was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 809.30 after the company's board approved the appointment of Madhusudan Kela as an additional director & managing director of the company with immediate effect.
The board has also approved the appointment of Subhash Sheoratan Mundra as an additional non executive independent director & chairman of the company with immediate effect.
The board acknowledged and approved the resignation of Indra Kumar Bagri as chairman & director, Anil Bagri as director, Abhishek Bagri as wholetime director & director and Prerit Damani as independent director & director.
The board has accepted the resignation of Devang Dani as chief financial officer of the company.
In view of change in the management, the board has proposed to change the name of the company to MK Ventures or any other name as may be approved and in that respect it would seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company, and which shall further be subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India, Registrar of Companies, and all other concerned authorities.
Ikab Securities & Investment is a non-deposit taking NBFC, engaged in the NBFI business.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 176.97% to Rs 4.57 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1.65 crore in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU