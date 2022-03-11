JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Symphony Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Tinplate Company of India Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2022.

Symphony Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Tinplate Company of India Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2022.

JK Paper Ltd spiked 9.75% to Rs 261.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59727 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd surged 8.39% to Rs 1060. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1993 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 200.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31681 shares in the past one month.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd gained 7.01% to Rs 362.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67918 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd advanced 6.53% to Rs 234.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94424 shares in the past one month.

