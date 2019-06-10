IMD Puts Monsoon Deficiency At 45% So Far In June

The (IMD) said in a latest update that South-west Monsoon has set in over though the slight delay in the arrival of the rains has pushed the country's rainfall deficiency in the first nine days of June to 45%.

The country received only 17.7 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 32.4 mm, which comes to around 45%, IMD noted.

