India's forex reserves improves by US$ 1.88 billion in the week ended 31 May

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.26 billion in the week ended 8 March
India's forex reserves jump by US$ 1.27 billion in the week ended 11 January
India's forex reserves declines to US$ 393.12 billion as on 14 December
India's forex reserves declines by US$ 2.06 billion in the week ended 17 May
India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.94 billion in the week ended 22 February
-
Forex reserves rises to US$ 421.9 billion as on 31 May 2019India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 421.87 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 419.99 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 394.13 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019 from US$ 392.19 billion a week ago.
The gold asset declined to US$ 22.96 billion from US$ 23.02 billion a week ago.
SDRs were flat at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 9.00 billion over March 2019, and jumped US$ 9.64 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the increase in foreign currency assets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU