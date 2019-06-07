India's forex reserves improves by US$ 1.88 billion in the week ended 31 May

Forex reserves rises to US$ 421.9 billion as on 31 May 2019

India's jumped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 421.87 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019. The had stood at US$ 419.99 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 394.13 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019 from US$ 392.19 billion a week ago.

The gold asset declined to US$ 22.96 billion from US$ 23.02 billion a week ago.

SDRs were flat at US$ 1.44 billion in the week ended 31 May 2019.

India's increased by US$ 9.00 billion over March 2019, and jumped US$ 9.64 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the increase in foreign currency assets.

