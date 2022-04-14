IMD says India may witness normal rainfall during monsoon season

India is likely to witness normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The rainfall during the 2022 monsoon season (June to September) averaged over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96-104% of Long Period Average (LPA)).

Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall is likely to be 99% of the LPA with a model error of 5%.

The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm, IMD noted.

"The spatial distribution suggests normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern parts of Peninsular India and adjoining Central India, over foothills of the Himalayas and some parts of Northwest India. Below normal rainfall is likely over many areas of Northeast India, some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of the South Peninsula," it added.

IMD said it will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May 2022.

