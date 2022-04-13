India's trade deficit touch $18.51 bln in March

-
ALSO READ
Presidency of G20, SCO, UNSC in 2022 indicators of role India would assume in global future: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Inflow Of 48 Billion Dollar Investment Is Testimony Of Global Investors Faith In India Growth Story: President
Shilpa Medicare Unit III R&D facility in Bengaluru clears USFDA review
IT stocks in action after Accenture reports strong second quarter results
Zenlayer receives C+ funding from Telkom Indonesia
-
India's merchandise trade deficit for March 2022 touched $18.51 billion as against $13.64 billion in March 2021 and $9.98 billion in March 2020, data released by the government showed on Wednesday (13 April).
Merchandise exports in March 2022 were $42.22 billion, as against $35.26 billion in March 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.76%.
As compared to $21.49 billion in March 2020, exports in March 2022 exhibited a positive growth of 96.48%.
Merchandise imports in March 2022 were $60.74 billion, an increase of 24.21% over imports of $48.90 billion in March 2021. Imports in March 2022 have surged 93% compared with $31.47 billion in March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU