India's trade deficit touch $18.51 bln in March

India's merchandise trade deficit for March 2022 touched $18.51 billion as against $13.64 billion in March 2021 and $9.98 billion in March 2020, data released by the government showed on Wednesday (13 April).

Merchandise exports in March 2022 were $42.22 billion, as against $35.26 billion in March 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.76%.

As compared to $21.49 billion in March 2020, exports in March 2022 exhibited a positive growth of 96.48%.

Merchandise imports in March 2022 were $60.74 billion, an increase of 24.21% over imports of $48.90 billion in March 2021. Imports in March 2022 have surged 93% compared with $31.47 billion in March 2020.

