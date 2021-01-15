JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Wipro to establish Global Digital Hub for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Dixon Tech board to mull stock split on 2 Feb
Business Standard

IMF Says Farm Bills Have Potential To Represent A Significant Step Forward For Agricultural Reforms In India

Capital Market 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated in a latest update that recent farm bills in India do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India. The measures will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow farmers to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middle men, enhance efficiency and support rural growth.

These bills can represent a significant step forward. However, it is crucial that the social safety net adequately protects those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to this new system. This may require further strengthening of the social safety net and insuring that the job market can accommodate those that may be impacted by the reforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 15 2021. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU