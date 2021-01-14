Currency In Circulation Rises 14.3% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 1% on the week to stand at Rs 27.97 lakh crore as on January 8th 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 0.2% on the week to Rs 33.27 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.8% on a year ago basis compared to 11.90% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 14.30% so far while the reserve money has increased by 9.8%.

