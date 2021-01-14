Wholesale Price Inflation Moderates, Food Prices See Sharp Deceleration

The provisional figures of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) revealed that the rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.22% for the month of December, 2020 (over December, 2019) as compared to 2.76% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The Primary Articles index for this major group declined by (-3.11%) to 146.5 (provisional) in December, 2020 from 151.2 (provisional) for the month of November, 2020. The Fuel and Power index for this major group increased by (3.18%) to 94.2 (provisional) in December, 2020 from 91.3 (provisional) for the month of November, 2020. The Manufactured Products index for this major group increased by (1.40%) to 123.0 (provisional) in December, 2020 from 121.3 (provisional) for the month of November, 2020.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 158.9 in November, 2020 to 154.4 in December, 2020. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from (4.27%) in November, 2020 to (0.92%) in December, 2020.

