Index of Industrial Production Contracts More Than 12% So Far This Fiscal

India's industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), fell 1.6% year-on-year in January. For the month of January 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 135.2. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of January 2021 stand at 119.7, 135.1 and 164.2 respectively.

As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 133.7 for Primary Goods, 92.6 for Capital Goods, 147.6 for Intermediate Goods and 147.1 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 123.7 and 147.5 respectively for the month of January 2021.

The IIP contracted by 12.2% on an annual basis in April-January FY 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)