Reserve Money Expands 1.6% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation expanded by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 28.43 lakh crore as on March 5th 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1.6% on the week to stand at Rs 34.32 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 20% on a year ago basis compared to 11.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 16.2% so far while the reserve money has increased by 13.30%.

