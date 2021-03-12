RBI Announces Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities For Rs 19000 Crore

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on March 12, 2021. The securities include 4.48% GS 2023 for Rs 4000 crore, GoI FRB 2033 for Rs 4000 crore and 6.22% GS 2035 for Rs 11000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on March 12, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9.00 A. M. and 9.30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

