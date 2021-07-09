Vehicle Retail Sales Jump Around 23% On Year In June Says FADA

-
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) stated yesterday in a monthly update that total vehicle retail sales for the month of June 21 rose by 22.62% YoY on a low base. However, when compared to June 19 which is a regular pre-covid month, the retail sales are still down by 28.32%. On YoY basis, all categories were in green with 2 wheeler sales up by 17%, 3 wheelers up by 22%, Passenger vehicles up by 43%, Tractors up by 14% and Commercial vehicles up by a massive 236% (on a very low base due to non-availability of BS-6 vehicles).
Positive momentum from June has been carried forward to July. With Southern India opening up, further pickup in demand can be expected said FADA. While daily infection cases have been contained offering some respite from the debilitating second wave, new virus mutants and the impending 3rd wave continue to pose as risks on a longer term. FADA also thanked the Government of India to bring entire Auto Retail under MSME.
