India and Australia finalise Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism

Australian Prime Minister Mr. Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Mr.

Narendra Modi have finalised the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism. Anthony Albanese stated that India and Australia 's relationship with regard to bilateral education has undergone tremendous change. The new system ensures that your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home if you are an Indian student currently studying or previously studying in Australia

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:19 IST

