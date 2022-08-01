India Fiscal Deficit Widens In June Quarter

The Central government's fiscal deficit touched 21.2% of the annual target in the June quarter as against 18.2% in the year-ago period, according to official data. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 3.51 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of 2022-23, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data showed on Friday. As per the monthly account of the Union government up to June 2022 released by CGA, the receipts stood at Rs 5.96 trillion or 26.1 per cent of the corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 of total receipts. In the latest June quarter, the total expenditure incurred by the central government was at Rs 9.47 trillion or 24 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23. It was at 23.6 per cent of BE 201-22 in the corresponding period.

