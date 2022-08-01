JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.75 lakh units in July
Business Standard

India Fiscal Deficit Widens In June Quarter

Capital Market 

The Central government's fiscal deficit touched 21.2% of the annual target in the June quarter as against 18.2% in the year-ago period, according to official data. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 3.51 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of 2022-23, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data showed on Friday. As per the monthly account of the Union government up to June 2022 released by CGA, the receipts stood at Rs 5.96 trillion or 26.1 per cent of the corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 of total receipts. In the latest June quarter, the total expenditure incurred by the central government was at Rs 9.47 trillion or 24 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23. It was at 23.6 per cent of BE 201-22 in the corresponding period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU