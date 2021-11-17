India Has Potential To Grow At Reasonably High Pace In Post Pandemic Scenario Says RBI Governor

-
ALSO READ
Indices trade with small gains; Nifty holds 17,800 level
Market breadth turns negative; PSU banks tumble
Equities yield minor gains; Nifty above 16,250
Sensex hovers above 60K mark; Sansera Engg makes decent debut
RBI Announces Separate liquidity window Of Rs 15000 Crore For Certain Contact Intensive Sectors
-
Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated yesterday that the economy is gradually getting back on its feet after a devastating second wave, recovery has progressed in an uneven manner. Contact-intensive services are still to regain the lost capacity despite rapid improvement in the recent period. The Q1:2021-22 data on GDP revealed that there still exists significant gap in both private consumption and investment, relative to their pre-pandemic levels in 2019-20. So, while the economy is picking up pace, it is yet to cover a lot of ground before it gets broad-based and entrenched. This points to the need for sustained impetus so that growth could return to, or better still, exceed the pre-pandemic trend.
He noted that India has the potential to grow at a reasonably high pace in the post-pandemic scenario. There are signs that consumption demand triggered by the festive season is making a strong comeback. This would encourage firms to expand capacity and boost employment and investment amidst congenial financial conditions. The recent cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Central Government and in value-added tax (VAT) by several State Governments will augment purchasing power of people, which in turn, will create space for additional consumption.
The investment outlook is bolstered by the entry of next generation firms, or the Start-ups. India has emerged as one of the top performers in the Start-up landscape, which is a reflection of the immense potential for innovation and dynamic entrepreneurship. A large proportion of the investment flowing into tech Start-ups has been in response to the post-pandemic spurt in demand for internet-based services across various sectors such as food delivery, education and health. Policy emphasis on Start-up development through exemption of angel tax and improved governance measures have also supported this sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU