Merchandise Exports Spurt Around 43% On Year In October 2021

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in October 2021 are estimated to be USD 56.51 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 35.16% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 29.13% over October 2019. Overall imports in October 2021 are estimated to be USD 68.09Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 57.32% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 40.82% over October 2019.
India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-October 2021 are estimated to be USD 369.39 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 39.83% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 19.97% over April-October 2019. Overall imports in April-October 2021 are estimated to be USD 409.30 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 63.64% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 13.57% over April-October 2019.
Merchandise exports in October 2021 were USD 35.65 Billion, as compared to USD 24.92 Billion in October 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 43.05%. Imports in October 2021 were USD 55.37 Billion, which is an increase of 62.51% in Dollar terms. Merchandise trade balance for October2021 was estimated at USD(-) 19.73 Billion as against USD (-) 9.15 Billion in October 2020, which is a decline of (-) 115.50%. As compared to October 2019 (USD (-) 11.75 Billion), trade balance in October 2021 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 67.83%.
