India Needs To Ensure Capacity Building Of Institutions Including State Discoms And Regulatory Commissions

Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt of India said that in order to support the viability of the sector, there is a need to address the issue of solvency of Discoms through measures such as cost reflective tariffs and ensuring independence of regulators. Addressing FICCI webinar 'Effective Dispute Resolution in the Indian Power Sector', Malhotra said that there is a need to ensure capacity building of institutions including State Discoms and Regulatory Commissions.

This will help in ensuring operational and commercial efficiency of State Discoms. Emphasizing on the enactment of Electricity Contracts Enforcement Agency (ECEA) in the draft amendments to Electricity Act 2003, Malhotra said that currently the tariff related disputes have been kept out of the purview of proposed ECEA. He also mentioned that number of benches and judges would not be a constraint for disposal of cases in the proposal of enactment of a separate dispute resolution authority.

